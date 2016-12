1. The Postmarks — No One Said This Would Be Easy2. The Postmarks — My Lucky Charm3. Sepalcure — Love Pressure4. Sepalcure — The Warning5. Memory Tapes — Wait In The Dark6. Memory Tapes — Yes, I Know7. Scanners — Jesus Saves8. Scanners — A Girl Like You9. Badly Drawn Boy — I Saw You Walk Away10. Badly Drawn Boy — You Lied