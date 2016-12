CEO, Ex Cops, Om Unit, The Men They Couldn`t Hang, Peaking Lights, Susheela Raman, Rise Against, Georgia Dagaki, The Domino State, The Bug, The Soundcarriers и Francis Harris

1. CEO — Whorehouse2. Ex Cops — Black Soap3. Om Unit — Parallel4. The Men They Couldn`t Hang — Scavengers5. Peaking Lights — New Grrrls6. Susheela Raman — Corn Maiden7. Rise Against — Bridges8. Georgia Dagaki — Sketos Ego9. The Domino State — This Is Grey10. The Bug — Mi Lost11. The Soundcarriers — Entropicalia12. Francis Harris — You Can Always Leave